DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Displacement due to Armed Conflict in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao as of 19 May 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 May 2021, an ecounter ensued between government troops and the alleged BIFF group at the Public Market in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao resulting to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,874 families or 9,248 persons were affected in six (6) barangays in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 207 families or 997 persons currently taking temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 1,667 families or 8,251 persons currently taking with their relatives and/or freinds (see Table 3).