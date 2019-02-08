08 Feb 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Bombing Incident in Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Jolo, Sulu. as of 04 February 2019, 7PM

Government of the Philippines
Published on 08 Feb 2019
SUMMARY

January 27, 2019, around 8:40 in the morning two explosions transpired at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu Province. The PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said that two improvised explosive devices (IED’s) were used to bomb the Cathedral. According to the ARMM Regional police, one IED exploded inside the cathedral, and another at the entrance.

As of this reporting time, the number of reported dead is twenty-three (23); while there are a total of 89 injured who are still admitted in different hospitals in Sulu and Zamboanga.
Following are the hospitals where the injured individuals are admitted:

