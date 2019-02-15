DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Armed Conflict in San Jorge, Western Samar as of 12 February 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On January 16, 2019 at around 4:00 PM, an encounter between Philippine Army and NPA occurred in Brgy. Bay-ang, San Jorge, Western Samar. This incident put children, senior citizens, and pregnant women at risk. Another encounter occurred in Brgy. Calundan, San Jorge, Western Samar on 21 January 2019, causing panic to residents. Families left their homes and fled at night time to seek for a safer ground.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

A total of 66 families or 264 persons were affected on the armed conflict in San Jorge, Western Samar. (see Table 1)