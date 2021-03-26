DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Armed Conflict in San Fernando, Bukidnon as of 23 March 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 15 March 2021 at 4PM, an ecounter ensued between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) at Sitio Old Tibugawan, Brgy. Kawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon which resulted to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 37 families or 148 persons were affected in Brgy. Kawayan, San Fernando, Bukidnon (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 37 families or 148 persons are currently talking temporary shelter at the Brgy.

Kawayan Covered Court (see Table 2).