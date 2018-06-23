DSWD DROMIC Report #3 on the Armed Conflict in Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte as of 19 June 2018, 6PM
SUMMARY
On 10 June 2018, an armed conflict happened between the 29th IB of the Philippine Army and the alleged CPP-NPA members at Sitio Zapanta Valley, an upland area of Brgy. Bangayan, Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte.
1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons
126 families or 521 persons were affected by the armed conflict (see Table 1).
2. tatus of Displaced Families/Individuals
Inside Evacuation Center
126 families or 521 persons are currently staying at the Barangay Bangayan Covered Court (see Table 2).
3. Cost of Assistance
₱400,816.00 worth of assistance has been provided to the affected families; of which, ₱216,846.00 came from DSWD, ₱153,100.00 came from the LGU while ₱30,870.00 came from NGOs (see Table 3).