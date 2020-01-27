DSWD DROMIC Report #29 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 27 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised alert level 4 over Taal Volcano, indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 8:00 AM, 26 January 2020 advisory, the agency has lowered the alert status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 (decreased tendency towards hazardous Eruption), recommending that entry into Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone within seven 7-kilometer radius from the Main Crater is strictly prohibited.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 104,645 families or 396,731 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 39,076 families or 135,610 persons taking temporary shelter in 535 evacuation centers in Region CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 44,439 families or 170,732 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).