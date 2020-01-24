DSWD DROMIC Report #28 on the Ms 6.9 Earthquake Incident in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 24 January 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

On 15 December 2019 at 2:11 PM, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Matanao, Davao del Sur (06.74°N, 125.20°E - 005 km N 72°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 3 km.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 87,093 families or 397,080 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 230 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 7,580 families or 28,840 persons taking temporary shelter in 72 evacuation centers in Region XI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 23,847 families or 102,247 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends, or in open spaces (see Table 3).