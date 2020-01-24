DSWD DROMIC Report #27 on Typhoon “URSULA” as of 24 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

“PHANFONE” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 23 December 2019 and was named “Ursula” as the 21st Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 24 December 2019, “Ursula” intensified into a typhoon as it moved toward Eastern Visayas; hence, also affecting Northeastern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas. On 28 December 2019, “Ursula” weakened into a Tropical Storm (TS) and exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 795,429 families or 3,296,877 persons are affected in 3,099 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII and CARAGA (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 32 families or 109 persons taking temporary shelter in 5 evacuation centers in Region VI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 5,370 families or 26,773 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).