DSWD DROMIC Report #27 on Typhoon “ULYSSES” as of 24 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

On 08 November 2020, Topical Depression “Ulysses” entered the Philippine Area of Responisbility (PAR) and became a Tropical Storm on 10 November 2020 as it continued to move northwestward. On 11 November 2020, it further intensified into a Typhoon and the center of its eye has made landfall in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon. Typhoon “Ulysses” slightly weakened on 12 November 2020 as it moved westward over the West Philippine Sea. On 13 November 2020, Typhoon “Ulysses” re-intensified and exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASASevere Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,014,802 families or 4,152,137 persons were affected in 6,659 barangays in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR (see Table 1)