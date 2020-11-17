Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #27 on Super Typhoon “Rolly” as of 17 November 2020, 6AM

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a super typhoon. It made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes and second landfall in Tiwi, Albay. It has weakened into a typhoon and made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon, and fourth landfall in Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. It has continued to weaken and become a tropical storm. At 8PM on 03 November 2020, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 545,756 families or 2,125,768 persons were affected in 5,431 barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 8,981 families or 36,499 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 464 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 11,671 families or 48,300 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V and CAR

III. Damaged Houses

There are 182,941 damaged houses; of which, 41,302 are totally damaged and 141,713 are partially damaged

Related Content