DSWD DROMIC Report #27 on Super Typhoon “Rolly” as of 17 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a super typhoon. It made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes and second landfall in Tiwi, Albay. It has weakened into a typhoon and made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon, and fourth landfall in Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. It has continued to weaken and become a tropical storm. At 8PM on 03 November 2020, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 545,756 families or 2,125,768 persons were affected in 5,431 barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 8,981 families or 36,499 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 464 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 11,671 families or 48,300 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V and CAR

III. Damaged Houses

There are 182,941 damaged houses; of which, 41,302 are totally damaged and 141,713 are partially damaged