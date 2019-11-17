DSWD DROMIC Report #27 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 16 November 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato and Davao Region.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 56,134 families or 273,415 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 344 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).