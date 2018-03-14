14 Mar 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #25 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 13 March 2018, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 11 February 2018, 1100H, a Tropical Storm with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The Tropical Storm, Sanba, was locally named “Basyang”.

It dissipated into a Tropical Depression and left the PAR on 16 February 2018, 1100H.

Status of Affected Families / Persons
61,045 families or 254,330 persons were affected in 548 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers
A total of 213 families or 805 persons are currently staying inside 1 evacuation center in Region CARAGA (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

Outside Evacuation Centers
There are 81 families or 402 persons staying with families/friends in Region CARAGA (see Table 3, Annex C for details).

Damaged Houses
At present, there is a total of 2,095 damaged houses; of which, 434 houses are totally damaged and 1,661 are partially damaged in Regions VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 4)

Cost of Assistance
₱12,710,336.77 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱8,271,269.52 came from DSWD and ₱4,439,067.25 from LGUs (see Table 5).

