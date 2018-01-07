DSWD DROMIC Report #25 on Severe Tropical Storm "VINTA" (TEMBIN) as of 06 January 2018, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 22 December 2017, the monitored Low Pressure Area east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has developed into a Severe Tropical Storm and was named “Vinta” (international name: Tembin). It exited Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 24 December 2017.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

165,392 families or 780,440 persons are affected in 1,153 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA, and ARMM (see Table 1; details in Annex A).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 15,576 families or 75,880 persons are currently staying inside 53 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA, and ARMM (see Table 2; details in Annex B).

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 4,470 families or 22,464 persons are currently staying with families / friends in Regions IX, X, XI, and XII (see Table 3; details in Annex B).

Status of Damaged Houses

At present, 3,563 houses were totally damaged and 3,118 were partially damaged by the onslaught of STS Vinta in Regions MIMAROPA, IX, X, XI, and ARMM (see Table 4; details in Annex C).

Cost of Assistance

₱30,451,036.00 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱18,939,986.00 came from DSWD, ₱11,199,050.00 from LGUs, ₱312,000.00 from other organizations (see Table 5; details in Annex C).