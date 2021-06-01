DSWD DROMIC Report #24 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 31 May 2021, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 16 April 2021 at around 6:20 AM, Severe Tropical Storm "BISING" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and intensified into a typhoon. The rainbands of Typhoon “BISING” brought moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Quezon. On 23 April 2021, “BISING” weakened into a Severe Tropical Storm and left the PAR on 25 April 2021 at around 5:40 AM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 103,005 families or 426,410 persons were affected in 1,207 barangays in Regions II, V, VIII and Caraga (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 14,945 families or 58,397 persons took temporary shelter in 736 evacuation centers in Regions II, V, VIII and Caraga (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 24,519 families or 93,827 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in Regions V and VIII (see Table 3).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 3,462 damaged houses; of which, 151 are totally damaged and 3,311 are partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱7,879,810.60 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱7,284,080.60 was provided by DSWD and ₱595,730.00 from LGUs (see Table 5).