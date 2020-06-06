DSWD DROMIC Report #24 on Typhoon “Ambo” as of 05 June 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

“VONGFONG” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 10 May 2020 and was named “Ambo” as the 1st Philippine tropical cyclone for 2020. On 11 May 2020, “Ambo” slightly intensifies while moving slowly westward over the Philippine Sea. On 14 May 2020, the eye of Typhoon “Ambo” was located based on all available data including those from Virac Doppler Radar in the vicinity of San Jose De Buan, Samar. “Ambo” weakened into a Low Pressure Area and exited PAR on 18 May 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 141,450 families or 583,783 persons were affected in 560 barangays in Regions I, II, III, VIII and CAR (see Table 1).