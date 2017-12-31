DSWD DROMIC Report #24 on Tropical Depression “Urduja” (Kai-Tak) as of 31 December 2017, 5PM

Situation Overview

On 12 December 2017, the monitored Low Pressure Area east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Urduja” (international name: Kai-tak). It exited Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 19 December 2017.

Source: NDRRMC

Status of Affected Families / Persons

444,607 families or 1,861,252 persons are affected in 2,583 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, MIMAROPA and CARAGA (see Table 1; details in Annex A).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 93,429 families or 418,118 persons stayed in 1,745 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 2; details in Annex B).

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

There were 87,680 families or 372,171 persons stayed with families / friends in Regions V, VI, VII and VIII (see Table 3).

Status of Damaged Houses

At present, 4,162 houses were totally damaged and 26,608 were partially damaged by the onslaught of TS Urduja in Regions V, VIII and CARAGA (see Table 5).

Cost of Assistance

₱132,836,518.50 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱105,241,308.42 came from DSWD, ₱26,663,993.08 from LGUs, and ₱931,217.00 from NGOs (Table 6).