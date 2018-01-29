DSWD DROMIC Report #24 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 28 January 2018, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Alert status was raised to level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) on January 22 at 1:00 PM by DOST-PHIVOLCS due to the phreatomagmatic eruption (increased seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosion).

Source: DOST-PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

22,885 families or 89,109 persons in 59 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

18,255 families or 69,290 persons are taking temporary shelter in 74 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

2,822 families or 11,946 persons are staying with relatives in Camalig, Daraga, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo (see Table 3).

3. Cost of Assistance

₱56,057,777.85 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families; of which, ₱18,927,024.72 came from DSWD, ₱2,849,124.62 came from LGUs, ₱29,100,624.15 came from NGOs and ₱5,181,004.36 came from Others (see Table 4).