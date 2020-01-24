24 Jan 2020

DSWD DROMIC Report #22 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 24 January 2020, 6AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 24 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (2.4 MB)

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM on 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 7:30 PM advisory on the same day, the agency reiterated total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and additional evacuation of areas at high-risk to pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami within a 14-kilometer radius from the main crater. PHIVOLCS warned that areas in the general north of Taal Volcano to stay alert against effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 88,842 families or 346,244 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano phreatic eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 37,311 families or 137,538 persons taking temporary shelter in 488 evacuation centers in Region CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 37,230 families or 144,907 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

