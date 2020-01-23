DSWD DROMIC Report #21 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 23 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM on 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 7:30 PM advisory on the same day, the agency reiterated total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and additional evacuation of areas at high-risk to pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami within a 14-kilometer radius from the main crater. PHIVOLCS warned that areas in the general north of Taal Volcano to stay alert against effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)*

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 86,214 families or 336,469 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano phreatic eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 38,969 families or 143,612 persons taking temporary shelter in 492 evacuation centers in Region CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 34,957 families or 137,031 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).