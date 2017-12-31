DSWD DROMIC Report #21 on Severe Tropical Storm "VINTA" (TEMBIN) as of 01 January 2018, 3AM

Situation Overview

On 22 December 2017, the monitored Low Pressure Area east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has developed into a Severe Tropical Storm and was named “Vinta” (international name: Tembin). It exited Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 24 December 2017.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

168,081 families or 794,613 persons are affected in 1,151 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA (see Table 1; details in Annex A).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 17,318 families or 84,766 persons are currently staying inside 92 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, IX, X, XI, XII, and ARMM (see Table 2; details in Annex B).

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 5,584 families or 27,369 persons are currently staying with families / friends in Regions IX, X, XI, and XII (see Table 3).

Status of Damaged Houses

At present, 3,560 houses were totally damaged and 3,118 were partially damaged by the onslaught of TS Vinta in Regions MIMAROPA, IX, and X, XI and ARMM (see Table 4).

Cost of Assistance

₱29,815,276.00 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱18,304,226.00 came from DSWD, ₱11,199,050.00 from LGUs, ₱312,000.00 from other organizations (Table 5)