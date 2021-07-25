DSWD DROMIC Report #20 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 24 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 01 July 2021 at 3:37 PM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano after a phreatomagmatic eruption from the main crater occurred at 3:16 PM.

As of 24 July 2021 at 8 AM, Alert Level 2 (Decreased Unrest) now prevails over Taal Volcano. DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam- or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around TVI. DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly recommends that entry must be strictly prohibited into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake. Local government officials are advised to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake in case of renewed unrest.

Source: PHIVOLCS

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 6,165 families or 22,228 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in 148 Barangays in CALABARZON (see Table 1).