DSWD DROMIC Report #20 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 23 January 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM on 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 7:30 PM advisory on the same day, the agency reiterated total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and additional evacuation of areas at highrisk to pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami within a 14-kilometer radius from the main crater. PHIVOLCS warned that areas in the general north of Taal Volcano to stay alert against effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 81,067 families or 316,989 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano phreatic eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 39,811 families or 147,873 persons taking temporary shelter in 500 evacuation centers in Region CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 30,325 families or 119,106 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).