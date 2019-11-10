DSWD DROMIC Report #20 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 09 November 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato and Davao Region.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 52,728 families or 257,053 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 317 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 11,830 families or 56,646 persons taking temporary shelter in 75 evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 9,110 families or 45,550 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 35,740 damaged houses; of which, 22,678 are totally damaged and 13,062 are partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱35,262,186.92 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 5).