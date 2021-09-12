Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Whirlwind incident in Kabacan, North Cotabato as of 09 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 31 August 2021 at 4:30 AM, a destructive whirlwind that came alongside heavy rains affected three (3) Puroks in Brgy. Pisan, Kabacan, North Cotabato which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 58 families or 290 persons were affected in Brgy. Pisan, Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

