DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Trough of Tropical Storm “NIMFA” as of 20 September 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

“NIMFA” HAS SLOWED DOWN WHILE OVER THE NORTHERN PORTION OF THE PHILIPPINE SEA.

Between today and tomorrow (21 September) morning, the Southwest Monsoon will bring occasional light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro. Intermittent light to moderate rains with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms may affect Metro Manila, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON.

Residents of the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon due to potentially rough to very rough sea conditions. The other seaboards of the country will remain moderate to rough.

“NIMFA” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "NIMFA" was estimated based on all available data at 620 km East Northeast of Basco, Batanes (23.2 °N, 127.2 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin