DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Tropical Storm “PEPITO” as of 22 October 2020, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued at 11:00 am today, TYPHOON "PEPITO" IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

Track and intensity outlook:

Track: "PEPITO" left the PAR at 7:30 AM today. On the forecast track, this tropical cyclone will move northwestward today and turn westward beginning tomorrow. It is forecast to make landfall over central portion of Vietnam by Sunday.

Intensity: "PEPITO" intensified into a typhoon at 8:00 AM today and may reach its peak intensity tomorrow.

Hazards affecting land areas:

Rainfall: Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services

Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Winds: High winds to gale-force winds with occasional gusts due to "PEPITO" will continue to affect the Northern and Central Luzon, especially over the western portions of these areas. Such conditions are more likely to be experienced in coastal and mountainous areas.

Hazards affecting coastal waters:

Gale Warning remains in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central Luzon, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island), and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) due to rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 5.5 m). Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacrafts.

Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 2.5 m) will prevail over the eastern seaboards of Luzon. Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Other disturbance being monitored (as of 10:00 AM):

The Tropical Depression outside the PAR weakened into a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) at 8:00 AM today. It was estimated based on all available data at 1,870 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (25.5 °N,139.4 °E). This disturbance remains less likely to enter the PAR.

The Low-Pressure Area outside the PAR was estimated based on all available data at 1,200 km East of Mindanao (9.3 °N, 137.2 °E). It is likely to enter the PAR tomorrow and may develop into a tropical depression during the weekend. It is not affecting the weather over any portion of the country at this time.

At 10:00 AM today, the eye of Typhoon "PEPITO" was located based on all available data at 475 km West Northwest of Iba, Zambales (OUTSIDE PAR) (17.0 °N, 115.9 °E)

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 34,404 families or 162,958 persons were affected by the Tropical Storm “Pepito” in 230 barangays in Regions II, III and CALABARZON (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 4,071 families or 18,436 persons taking temporary shelter in 67 evacuation centers in Regions II, III and CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 2,023 families or 9,624 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III and CALABARZON (see Table 3).

A total of ₱233,738.00 worth of assistance was provided to the families; of which, ₱44,650.00 was provided by DSWD and ₱189,088.00 from LGUs (see Table 4).