DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Storm “Crising” as of 15 May 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 13 May 2021, at around 2:00AM, the Low Pressure Area east of Davao City developed into Tropical Depression and was named “Crising” and in the afternoon, “Crising” accelerates as it continues to move west-northwestward towards Davao Oriental - Surigao del Sur area and developed into a Tropical Storm. Further, on the same date, at around 8:20 PM “Crising” weakens into a Tropical Depression and made its landfall in the vicinity of Baganga, Davao Oriental. On 14 May 2021, at around 8:00AM, "CRISING" weakened into a Low Pressure Area and continuously moving westward or west northwestward and emerge over the Sulu Sea

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 429 families or 2,155 persons were affected in 19 barangays in Region XI (see Table 1).