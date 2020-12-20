DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Depression “VICKY” as of 19 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued on 19 December 2020 at 5PM, Tropical Depression “Vicky” is now moving west-northwestward towards the northern-central portion of Palawan.

Strong winds: Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS #1) will have strong breeze to near gale conditions during the passage of the tropical cyclone. However, it must be noted that gusty conditions are likely over most of Luzon and Visayas that are not under TCWS (especially in coastal and mountainous areas) due to the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

Heavy rainfall: Until tonight: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, Isabela, Aurora, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque, and Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Visayas, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Metro Manila, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Cordillera Administrative Region. Tomorrow: Heavy to intense rains over Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Oriental Mindoro, Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, Bulacan, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings in their respective areas of responsibility while the Hydrometeorology Division and River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Centers may issue general flood advisories and river basin flood advisories/bulletins as appropriate.

At 4PM today, the center of Tropical Depression "VICKY" was estimated based on all available data at 135 km East Southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (09.4°N, 119.9°E). It is moving at 15 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.