DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Depression “Quinta” as of 25 October 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 05:00 PM, 25 October 2020, "QUINTA" RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES INTO A TYPHOON AS IT ENDANGERS ALBAY-CAMARINES SUR AREA.

Track: "QUINTA" is forecast to continue moving generally westward until its landfall over eastern coast of Camarines Sur - northeastern coast of Albay between 6:00 and 8:00 PM today. Afterwards, it will traverse the Southern Luzon area until tomorrow afternoon, then turn west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea. It is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon.

Intensity: "QUINTA" intensified into a typhoon at 2:00 PM today. After crossing the Philippine archipelago, this tropical cyclone will continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea.

Rainfall: Today through tomorrow morning, "QUINTA" will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Calamian Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique. The tail-end of a frontal system will likewise bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte. These two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas. Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahars) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Strong winds: Typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #3, storm-force winds in areas under TCWS #2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS #1. Potential impacts of these wind conditions to structures and vegetation are detailed in the TCWS section of this bulletin. In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions will also prevail over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan due to the northeasterly surge.

At 4:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Depression "QUINTA" was estimated based on all available data at 610 km East of Juban, Sorsogon (13.2 °N, 129.6 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 21 families or 105 persons were affected in 1 Brgy. in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija (see Table 1)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 42 families or 210 persons are taking temporary shelter at the Lazaro Francisco Integrated School (see Table 2)