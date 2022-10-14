DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Depression “Maymay” as of 12 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 5 PM, 12 October 2022, Tropical Depression “MAYMAY” is now moving westward while maintaining its strength.

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rains:

● Today through tomorrow early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

● Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and raininduced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall. For more information, refer to the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today and the Weather Advisory #6 issued at 11:00 AM today.

Severe Winds:

● Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) may be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect.

● In the next 24 hours, occasional gusts reaching strong to gale-force strength associated with the enhanced northeasterly surface windflow and its convergence with the tropical depression circulation may also be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of MAYMAY and the surge of northeasterly surface windflow, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #7 issued at 5:00 PM today.

● In the next 24 hours, the surge of northeasterly surface windflow may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 m) over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

• Tropical Depression MAYMAY is forecast to continue moving generally westward towards the eastern coast of Isabela or Aurora. This tropical depression is forecast to deteriorate into a remnant low within the next 12 hours. The center of Tropical Depression “MAYMAY” was estimated based on all available data 180 km East of Casiguran, Aurora (16.3°N, 123.8°E) and moving Westward at 10 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin