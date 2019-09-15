DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Depression “MARILYN” as of 14 September 2019, 4PM

Situation Overview

TROPICAL DEPRESSION "MARILYN" SLIGHTLY WEAKENS WHILE MOVING NORTHEASTWARD.

Between today and tomorrow morning, the Southwest Monsoon will bring occasional to frequent light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu Archipelago, Palawan and Mindoro Provinces. Scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rain showers due to thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region and the rest of MIMAROPA and Visayas.

Residents of the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the western seaboard of Southern Luzon and the seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao due to potentially rough sea condition.

"Throughout the forecast period, "MARILYN" remains less likely to make landfall in the country and may eventually weaken into a Low Pressure Area (LPA). However, potential re-development into a Tropical Depression remains likely. The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices are advised to monitor for updates regarding this weather disturbance.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "MARILYN" was estimated based on all available data at 1,215 km East of Basco, Batanes (21.6 °N, 133.6 °E)

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 480 families or 2,360 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Depression “Marilyn” in 14 barangays in Region IX, XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 370 families or 1,815 persons are currently taking shelter in 4 evacuation centers in Region IX and XI (see Table 2)

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 110 families or 545 persons are currently taking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Region XI and XII (see Table 3).