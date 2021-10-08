DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Depression “LANNIE” as of 07 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 04 October 2021, the Low Pressure Area East of Surigao Del Norte developed into Tropical Depression “LANNIE”. On 05 October 2021, Tropical Depression “Lannie” crossed the Northern portion of Palawan bringing moderate to heavy rains over Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo Islands and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of MIMAROPA. Tropical Depression “Lannie” maintained its strength while moving west northwestward over the west. On 06 October 2021, Tropical Depression “Lannie” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 5:0AM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 4,347 families or 18,737 persons were affected by the Tropical Depression “Lannie” in 41 Barangays in Regions VI (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 63 families or 221 persons currently taking temporary shelter in eight (8) evacuation centers in Region VI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,784 families or 7,390 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions VI (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 1,847 families or 7,611 persons displaced in Regions VI due to Tropical Depression “Lannie” (see Table 4).