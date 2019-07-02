02 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Depression “EGAY” as of 02 July 2019, 5AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original
Download PDF (300.92 KB)

Situation Overview

On 29 June 2019, the Low Pressure Area east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Egay”. It has generally moved northwestward. Tropical Depression “Egay” has eventually weakened into a Low Pressure Area on 01 July 2019.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 60 families or 232 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Depression Egay in Region III (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. There are 35 families or 100 persons who are currently staying in three (3) evacuation centers in Zambales (see Table 2).

b. There are 5 families or 17 persons who are staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

