DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on Tropical Depression “EGAY” as of 02 July 2019, 5AM

Situation Overview

On 29 June 2019, the Low Pressure Area east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Egay”. It has generally moved northwestward. Tropical Depression “Egay” has eventually weakened into a Low Pressure Area on 01 July 2019.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 60 families or 232 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Depression Egay in Region III (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. There are 35 families or 100 persons who are currently staying in three (3) evacuation centers in Zambales (see Table 2).

b. There are 5 families or 17 persons who are staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).