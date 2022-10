I. Situation Overview

On September 20, 2022 at around 1:30 PM, a tornado incident occurred in President Roxas, Capiz. The said incident together with the continuous heavy rain also had an impact on the livelihood of the families, who were fisher folks, residing in the affected barangays.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,078 families or 5,390 persons are affected in six (6) barangays in President Roxas, Capiz (see Table 1).