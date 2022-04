I. Situation Overview

On 25 March 2022 at around 2 AM, a tornado brought about by a heavy rain occurred in the vicinity of Barangays Panuran and Pughanan, Lambunao, Iloilo.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 14 families or 78 persons are affected in Lambunao, Iloilo (see Table 1).