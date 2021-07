SUMMARY

On 25 June 2021 at 4:00 PM, 11 barangays in Lambunao, Iloilo were struck by a tornado which caused damages to 49 houses.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 70 families or 271 persons were affected in 13 barangays in Lambunao, Iloilo (see Table 1).