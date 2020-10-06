DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Tornado Incident in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat as of 05 October 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On September 22, 2020 at around 5:40 PM, a tornado incident occurred at Brgy. Bilumin, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat which resulted to the displacement of families and brought damages to the families’ houses.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 42 families or 210 persons were affected by the tornado incident in Brgy. Bilumin in Lambayong Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There is 1 family or 5 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 1 Evacuation Center in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 5 families or 25 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).