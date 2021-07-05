DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide as of 04 July 202, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 10 June 2021 at 5:00 PM, a Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide discovered in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 95 families or 324 persons were affected by the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 47 families or 153 persons currently taking temporary shelter in two (2) Evacuation Centers in Brgy. Ubos, Poblacion, Valderrama (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 48 families or 161 persons taking temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).