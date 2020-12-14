DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line), 30 November 2020 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued on 28 November 2020 at 11:00 AM, PAGASA forecasted that the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) will bring moderate with at times heavy rains are being experienced over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Aurora. Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 488 families or 1,668 persons were affected by the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) in 18 barangays in Region II

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 200 families or 738 persons taking temporary shelter in eight (8) evacuation centers in Regions II

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 10 families or 25 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region II