19 Oct 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Strong Winds Incident in Brgy. Lumiad, Paquibato District, Davao City as of 14 October 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (672.33 KB)

SUMMARY

On 19 September 2019 at 7:00 PM, a strong winds incident occurred in Brgy. Lumiad, Paquibato District, Davao City which caused damages to the agricultural crops and other source of income of the affected families.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 92 families or 273 persons were affected in Brgy. Lumiad, Paquibato District, Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱36,140.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 2).

