DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Strong Winds Incident in Brgy. Lumiad, Paquibato District, Davao City as of 14 October 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 19 September 2019 at 7:00 PM, a strong winds incident occurred in Brgy. Lumiad, Paquibato District, Davao City which caused damages to the agricultural crops and other source of income of the affected families.

Source: DSWD-FO XI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 92 families or 273 persons were affected in Brgy. Lumiad, Paquibato District, Davao City (see Table 1).

II. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱36,140.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 2).