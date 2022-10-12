DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Strong Wind Incident due to ITCZ in Davao Occidental as of 11 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 04 October 2022 at around 5 PM, several barangays in the coastal areas of Davao Occidental experienced strong winds and localized thunderstorms brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which caused minimal landslides, road blockage, and damage to residential houses due to fallen trees.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) XI and MSWDO Davao Occidental

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 100 families or 500 persons are affected in Davao Occidental (see Table 1).