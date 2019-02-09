DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Social Disorganization in Surigao del Sur as of 01 February 2019, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 16 January 2019, an encounter occurred between government forces and rebel groups along the boundaries of Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur and in Municipalities of Lianga and Tago, Surigao del Sur last 24 January 2019. Numerous families were displaced due to these incidents.

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

121 families or 695 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Lianga and Tago, Surigao del Sur. (see Table 1).