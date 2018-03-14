DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Social Disorganization in Pikit, Cotabato Province as of 12 March 2018, 6PM

SUMMARY

On March 3, 2018, a joint firefight between the alleged members of MILF and MNLF transpired in Pikit, Cotabato Province.

Status of Affected Families/ Persons

741 families or 2,598 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Cotabato Province. (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families/Individuals

Inside Evacuation Centers 434 families or 1,515 persons are currently taking shelter in two (2) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Centers

307 families or 1,083 persons are currently staying with relatives/friends (see Table 3).