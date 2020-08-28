DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Social Disorganization in Barangay Macabenban, Carmen, North Cotabato as of 28 August 2020, 4PM

This is the final report on the conflict over land dispute between two (2) tribes that led to the displacement of families from Brgy. Macabenban, Carmen, North Cotabato on 17 July 2020.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 381 families or 1,905 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Barangay Macabenban, Carmen, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Individuals Outside Evacuation Centers

There were 313 families or 1,565 persons who took temporary shelter with their relative and/or friends and have now returned home (see Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱350,520.00 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱209,550.00 was provided by DSWD and ₱140,970.00 was provided by the LGU (see table 3)