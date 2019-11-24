DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Mw 5.9 Earthquake Incident in Kadingilan, Bukidnon as of 21 November 2019, 6PM
Situation Overview
On 18 November 2019 at 09:22 PM, a 5.9 moment magnitude (Mw) earthquake jolted the municipality of Kadingilan, Bukidnon (07.66°N, 124.89°E - 008 km N 24°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 5 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Bukidnon.
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 581 families or 2,477 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 16 barangays in Region X (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Center
There are 244 families or 792 persons taking temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Bukidnon (see Table 2).