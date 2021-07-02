DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Mw 5.7 Earthquake Incident in Kadingilan, Bukidnon as of 01 July 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 14 June 2021 at 10:38 PM, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Kadingilan, Bukidnon (07.66°N, 124.85°E - 010 km N 44° W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Bukidnon.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There were 1,019 families or 5,095 persons affected by the earthquake incident in 28 barangays in Region X see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses

There were 1,019 damaged houses; of which, 22 were totally damaged and 997 were partially damaged (see Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱129,000.00 worth of assistance was provided by LGU to the affected families (see Table 3).