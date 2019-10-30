DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 30 October 2019, 12NN

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 3,273 families or 16,365 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 42 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 874 families or 4,370 persons taking temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2)

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 980 families or 4,900 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).