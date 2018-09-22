DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Landslide Incident in Naga City, Cebu as of 21 September 2018, 7PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Days of heavy monsoon rains caused a steep slope to collapse in Brgy. Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu at around 6:00 in the morning on 20 September 2018. At least 14 houses were directly affected, buried 8 feet deep or more (Cebu PDRRM SitRep #3 as of 2000H).

Source: DSWD FO VII

Summary of Assistance Provided

• City government provided bread and coffee in the morning of 20 September 2018, food/hot meals are being served at evacuation sites opened. Lunch provision came from Apo Cement, KEPCO, Provincial Board Member Yuli Daan and city government.

• Food from PSWDO for the evacuees and survivors were also distributed

• DSWD-FO VII initially provided food and non-food items worth ₱1,553,015.00 consisting of the following: