DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Landslide Incident in Brgys. Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique as of 19 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 10 September 2021 at around 3:00 PM, a landslide incident occurred in Brgys. Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique due to heavy rainfall.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 53 families or 164 persons affected in Brgys. Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique (see Table 1).