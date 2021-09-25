Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Landslide Incident in Brgys. Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique as of 19 September 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 10 September 2021 at around 3:00 PM, a landslide incident occurred in Brgys. Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique due to heavy rainfall.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
There are 53 families or 164 persons affected in Brgys. Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique (see Table 1).