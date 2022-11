I. Situation Overview

On 10 September 2022, a landslide incident occurred at Sitio Banguero, Brgy. Pancian, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte causing road closure in the area. This affected and isolated the Municipality of Adams for almost two (2) weeks with no electricity and signal.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) I

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 2,568 families or 7,095 persons are affected in three (3) barangays in Ilocos Norte (see Table 1).